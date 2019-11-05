3 ‘non-suspicious’ packages found following Royal Alexandra Hospital bomb threat: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three packages were found after members of the Edmonton Police Service Bomb Detail cleared the Royal Alexandra Hospital following a bomb threat, police said Tuesday afternoon.

None of them were considered suspicious.

According to a spokesperson, the threat was made Tuesday morning. One person was taken into custody for questioning, the spokesperson said.

Police said “some areas” of the hospital were evacuated for precautionary reasons. Police didn’t say which areas of the hospital were evacuated, or how many people had to leave.

This is the Robbins Pavilion Lobby at the Royal Alex Hospital right now. Dozens stuck here as hospital is evacuating people due to bomb threat. #yeg pic.twitter.com/JWSanUG5O7 — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) November 5, 2019

Shortly after 2 p.m., Alberta Health Services tweeted that police had given the hospital the “all clear” and that operations would return to normal as quickly as possible.

A Global News crew on scene said people coming out of the hospital during the evacuation told them there were sirens going off and “Code Black” was being repeated over the speaker system.

Code Black means either a bomb threat or a suspicious package.

Now people who came out of the Royal Alex hospital are telling us alarms are ringing inside saying “Code Black” – these folks are not being allowed back inside. #yeg pic.twitter.com/kJPzWLY5gb — Sarah Ryan (@SarahRyanYEG) November 5, 2019

Several police cars could be seen lined up on the east side of the hospital, along with a number of fire crews.

