RCMP seeking suspects after break-in at home in Hammonds Plains

Halifax District RCMP responded to a break-in in progress at a home in Kingswood North Subdivision in Hammonds Plains on Monday at 4:25 p.m.

The homeowner alerted police who immediately responded and found the suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of property.

Police said the two suspects are men and left the area in a silver Toyota minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP.

