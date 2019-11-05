Menu

Crime

RCMP seeking suspects after break-in at home in Hammonds Plains

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 3:16 pm
Photo of the suspects released by police. .
Photo of the suspects released by police. . RCMP

Halifax District RCMP responded to a break-in in progress at a home in Kingswood North Subdivision in Hammonds Plains on Monday at 4:25 p.m.

The homeowner alerted police who immediately responded and found the suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of property.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly pointing handgun at 2 people in Cole Harbour

Police said the two suspects are men and left the area in a silver Toyota minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP.

The suspects left the area in a silver Toyota minivan.
The suspects left the area in a silver Toyota minivan. RCMP
