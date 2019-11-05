Video captures Saskatoon sanding truck being driven erratically

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and city officials continue to investigate a one-ton city sanding truck that was caught on video driving erratically on Monday morning.

Police said they were alerted just before 5 a.m. that the truck was being driven at high speeds and had sideswiped a vehicle on Circle Drive before heading downtown.

Other drivers on the road tracked the sanding truck until officers were able to locate it on 7th Avenue North where it had stopped, police said.

The person who shot video of the incident provided a copy to Global News. The person has asked not to be identified.

The driver, a City of Saskatoon employee, was taken into custody and then taken to Royal University Hospital for assessment.

City officials said they have received no reports of any injuries from the incident.