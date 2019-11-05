China is lifting its ban on Canadian pork, beef exports: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

China’s ban on imports of Canadian pork and beef is now lifted, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trudeau announced the lifting of the suspension that was put in place by China roughly four months after officials there said customs inspectors had found traces of a banned animal feed additive called ractopamine in a shipment of pork claiming to be from Canada.

Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume. Thanks to Ambassador Barton and the Canadian meat industry for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 5, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the export certificate used by the shipment was fake, suggesting the shipment wasn’t actually from Canada.

But the ban remained in place and has been costing Canadian agricultural producers, who export roughly 20 per cent of their pork to China, making it the second-largest market for Canadian pork products.

READ MORE: A Chinese ban on Canadian meat could hit over 20% of pork exports, data shows

China is also the fifth-largest importer of Canadian beef products.

In a statement issued shortly after Trudeau’s tweet, the Canadian Meat Council praised the lifting of the ban and thanked the government as well as Canada’s new ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, for their work on the file.

“Our long-standing trade relationship with China is very important to both sides and this represents an important step for both countries,” said Chris White, president of the Canadian Meat Council.

“This is great news, especially on the eve of an industry-led mission to China that CMC has organized to meet with Chinese officials at all key ports where product lands to ensure a smooth operation moving forward.”

5:46 China bans all Canadian meat due to forged documents; Ottawa suggests meat wasn’t from Canada China bans all Canadian meat due to forged documents; Ottawa suggests meat wasn’t from Canada C

The ban on June 25 came on the heels of successive restrictions placed on individual Canadian meat exports as tensions escalated over the spring and early summer between Canada and China over the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in December 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Chinese embassy asks Canada to suspend all meat exports over ‘forged certificates’

China detained two Canadians — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — shortly after Meng’s detention and has refused to allow them access to lawyers while allowing only limited consular visits.

Meanwhile, Meng remains out on bail in Vancouver as she fights possible extradition to the United States, where authorities have charged her and her company with 23 counts of corporate espionage and skirting American sanctions on doing business with Iran.

More to come.