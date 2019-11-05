Battery collection happening in Barrie, Simcoe County this week

Send this page to someone via email

Curbside battery collection is taking place until Friday in Barrie and Simcoe County, which have partnered together to create “greater operational efficiencies and grow regional participation.”

The county says disposable battery bags and instructions were mailed to households in September. The bags are also available at Barrie and Simcoe County waste management facilities or at local and city offices.

According to the county, batteries can also be placed in clear, sealed bags.

The bags must be placed curbside in a visible location, next to the recycling box, on residents’ regularly scheduled collection day this week.

The county says the program is for single-use batteries only, including types AAA, AA, A, C and D as well as nine-volt and button batteries used for hearing aids or watches. Rechargeable batteries, cellphone and laptop batteries, car and industrial batteries and battery packs are not accepted but can be taken to a household hazardous waste facility for disposal.

The battery collection program protects the environment by keeping batteries, which contain harmful substances, out of the garbage and landfills, the county says.

In 2018, Simcoe County says it collected over 25.7 tonnes of batteries while Barrie collected 6.9 tonnes.

