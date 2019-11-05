Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Wilmot man facing impaired driving charges after pickup truck crashes into hydro pole

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 11:59 am
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after his pickup truck crashed on Saturday.
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after his pickup truck crashed on Saturday. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A 27-year-old Wilmot, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following after his pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred on Snyders Road East, between Sandhills and Gingerich roads near Baden, at around 2:40 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 arrested, 3 kilos of meth seized during series of raids — Waterloo Regional Police

A number of homes in the area were without power as a result of the collision, police say.

Snyders Road East was closed for 10 hours while police investigated the crash and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policewilmotWilmot TownshipwILMOT CRIMEBadenBaden newsGingerich road Wilmotimpaired driving WilmotSandhills road WilmotSnyders Road EastSnyders Road East Wilmot
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.