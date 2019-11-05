Wilmot man facing impaired driving charges after pickup truck crashes into hydro pole

A 27-year-old Wilmot, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following after his pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say the incident occurred on Snyders Road East, between Sandhills and Gingerich roads near Baden, at around 2:40 a.m.
A number of homes in the area were without power as a result of the collision, police say.
Snyders Road East was closed for 10 hours while police investigated the crash and emergency crews responded to the scene.
