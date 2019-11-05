Menu

Crime

Man found dead in stairwell of east-end Toronto apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 8:47 am
Updated November 5, 2019 9:08 am
An photo of the scene on Eastdale Avenue near Secord Avenue in East York.
An photo of the scene on Eastdale Avenue near Secord Avenue in East York. Robbie Ford / Global News

Toronto police say a man was found dead in a stairwell inside a building in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Eastdale and Secord avenues, near Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue, at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said Toronto paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Man dead after 'targeted' daylight shooting across from Sherway Gardens Mall

Investigators said shell casings were also found at the scene but did not confirm the victim’s injuries were from gunshot wounds. Police are investigating the circumstances of how the man ended up in the stairwell and how long he was there before officers arrived.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and any video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

An aerial photo of the scene at Eastdale Avenue and Secord Avenue.
An aerial photo of the scene at Eastdale Avenue and Secord Avenue. Global News

