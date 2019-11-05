Menu

Canada

VFRS called to three residential fires in less than 3 hours Monday

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted November 5, 2019 4:47 am
.
. Global News

Vancouver fire crews were kept in continuous action with a succession of residential blazes Monday afternoon.

The first, which began just after noon, involved a three-storey walk-up at 1352 West 10th Avenue, where crews contained a fire that began in a bedroom to a single suite.

There were no injuries. The family cat was rescued.

Once that fire was knocked down, crews responded to another residence at 5212 Melbourne Street in East Vancouver.

Crews knocked that exterior fire down quickly. Damage was limited mostly to an exterior wall. Again, no injuries.

Then, just six blocks away, crews attended the third and biggest blaze of the afternoon at a two-family dwelling at 3057 Euclid Avenue.

Crews were greeted by the sight of flames coming out of the roof of the structure.

That blaze originated in the kitchen.

All residents escaped harm.

The house was saved, despite severe damage to the upstairs and roof.

