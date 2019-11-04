8 teens, man charged with firearm offences in Toronto gun and gang investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say eight teens and a man are facing an extensive list of charges for firearm-related offences as part of a gun and gang investigation.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, police said plain-clothes officers assigned to Project Community Space (a temporary task force aimed at combating gun and gang violence) saw a wanted 15-year-old boy leaving a Regent Park townhouse.

The teen, along with two 16-year-old boys, were followed to the Cherry Street and Eastern Avenue area. When the officers tried to arrest the 15-year-old, officers alleged he pointed a loaded gun at police before taking off. Investigators said he was later found by police in possession of the gun and arrested. The two 16-year-olds were subsequently arrested.

The trio were each charged with several firearm-related offences.

Police said as the investigation continued, officers moved to execute a search warrant at a home in the Regent and Cole streets-area, east of Parliament Street. It was alleged that five boys between the ages of 14 and 17 tried to take off from the home when officers showed up. One of the accused was reportedly wanted on a warrant as part of an attempted murder investigation.

After going inside the home, police said officers found an illegal gun and a 22-year-old man. All six were arrested and charged with a variety of firearm-related offences.

The man was identified as Adh-Har Abdalla Hashim. The teens weren’t identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All nine suspects appeared in Toronto courts on Sunday.