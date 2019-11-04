Menu

Global BC recipes

Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Patricia’s Japanese Chow Mein

By Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 3:19 pm
Favourite Family Recipe finalist Patricia Yodogawa-Wood shares her family’s twist on Chow Mein. She tells the story of her parents and grandparents' journey from life in Steveston to internment during the Second World War to starting from scratch back in Steveston after the war.

Breast of Chicken sliced thinly about 1/4 inch pieces.
Ginger minced – about 1 tablespoon
Garlic minced – about 1 1/2 tablespoons
Soya Sauce – about 1/4 cup
Mirin (Japanese Wine) – about 1/8 cup
Marinate the above and keep in fridge while preparing vegetables

Slice four mushrooms thinly
Slice two celery stalks thinly
Slice two carrots thinly
Slice small onion thinly
Rinse 1 handful bean sprouts

Take Marinated Chicken and stir fry in a wok until done. Remove from wok and set aside.
Place 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the wok. Heat and then add onions until translucent, then the rest of the vegetables until cooked.

Add a half package of Farkay Egg Noodles and a 1/2 Cup to a 1 Cup of Chicken Broth. Mix the items on medium/low until done, adding more Chicken Broth as needed.

Place wok cover until noodles have softened. Turn Chow Mein occasionally.
Grind roasted sesame on top and serve with hot rice and soya sauce.

