Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe Finalist: Patricia’s Japanese Chow Mein

Breast of Chicken sliced thinly about 1/4 inch pieces.

Ginger minced – about 1 tablespoon

Garlic minced – about 1 1/2 tablespoons

Soya Sauce – about 1/4 cup

Mirin (Japanese Wine) – about 1/8 cup

Marinate the above and keep in fridge while preparing vegetables

Slice four mushrooms thinly

Slice two celery stalks thinly

Slice two carrots thinly

Slice small onion thinly

Rinse 1 handful bean sprouts

Take Marinated Chicken and stir fry in a wok until done. Remove from wok and set aside.

Place 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in the wok. Heat and then add onions until translucent, then the rest of the vegetables until cooked.

Add a half package of Farkay Egg Noodles and a 1/2 Cup to a 1 Cup of Chicken Broth. Mix the items on medium/low until done, adding more Chicken Broth as needed.

Place wok cover until noodles have softened. Turn Chow Mein occasionally.

Grind roasted sesame on top and serve with hot rice and soya sauce.