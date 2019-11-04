Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Last-minute delay in constitutional challenge to federal prison needle ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 3:26 pm
The fence outside the Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday April 19, 2012. .
The fence outside the Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday April 19, 2012. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO – A court challenge to the federal ban on clean needles for addicted prisoners has been delayed.

One of the applicants says the Superior Court of Justice in Toronto has requested further submissions.

The case, which had been scheduled for two days of hearings starting Monday, is now slated to begin next month.

READ MORE: Talks of regulating needle distribution in Penticton ‘disappointing’: harm reduction advocate

Prisoner activists argue that denying incarcerated drug addicts access to clean syringes violates their rights and puts them at risk of serious infections.

The case was initially launched in 2012 by Steven Simons, who became infected with the hepatitis C virus behind bars.

Emma Riach, with the co-applicant Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, said Monday that providing prisoners “easy and confidential access to needle and syringe programs” could save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re arguing in court is clear, evidence-based, and firmly rooted in health and human rights,” Riach said in an email.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Hepatitis-CSuperior Court of JusticeEmma RiachFederal Prison Needle BanPrison Needle BanSteven Simons
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.