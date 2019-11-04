N.S. government lifts localized state of emergency following removal of crane

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Monday that the removal of the toppled crane and debris at the Olympus building on South Park Street in Halifax is now complete.

Based on the finished work and advice provided by two independent engineering experts, the provincial government said the localized state of emergency was lifted.

READ MORE: Workers remove top section of collapsed crane as Halifax allows some evacuees to return home

The province reviewed independent advice from Harbourside Engineering and Campbell Comeau.

“Our main objective was to remove the crane as safely as possible so businesses and residents could get their lives back to normal,” Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, said in a media release.

“We all appreciate how challenging the last eight weeks have been. I want to thank everyone for their understanding and patience.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax

The government said residents and businesses can still expect some disruptions and street closures in the coming days as the municipality repairs damage to South Park and Clyde streets.

The Labour and Advanced Education inspection of the crane and what factors may have contributed to the collapse remain ongoing.