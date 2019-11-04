Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. government lifts localized state of emergency following removal of crane

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 2:07 pm
The last big piece is lowered to the ground from the top storey on Oct. 26.
The last big piece is lowered to the ground from the top storey on Oct. 26. Nova Scotia government

Nova Scotia announced Monday that the removal of the toppled crane and debris at the Olympus building on South Park Street in Halifax is now complete.

Based on the finished work and advice provided by two independent engineering experts, the provincial government said the localized state of emergency was lifted.

READ MORE: Workers remove top section of collapsed crane as Halifax allows some evacuees to return home

The province reviewed independent advice from Harbourside Engineering and Campbell Comeau.

“Our main objective was to remove the crane as safely as possible so businesses and residents could get their lives back to normal,” Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, said in a media release.

“We all appreciate how challenging the last eight weeks have been. I want to thank everyone for their understanding and patience.”

Story continues below advertisement
Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax
Crews make big gains on crane removal in Halifax

The government said residents and businesses can still expect some disruptions and street closures in the coming days as the municipality repairs damage to South Park and Clyde streets.

The Labour and Advanced Education inspection of the crane and what factors may have contributed to the collapse remain ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DorianSouth Park StreetHalifax craneChuck PorterEmergency Management Officecollapsed craneHalifax collapsed craneCampbell ComeauHarbourside Engineering
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.