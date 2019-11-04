Menu

Regina Pats earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Red Deer Rebels

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 10:52 am
WATCH: The Regina Pats fall 3-2 in overtime to the Red Deer Rebels in WHL action on Sunday evening.

The Regina Pats have picked up points in three of their last four games after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Deer Rebels in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Austin Pratt forced overtime with 41 seconds left in the third period on his eighth goal of the season.

This came just 42 seconds after Josh Tarzwell gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead.

READ MORE: ‘It was just like being a kid again’: Regina Pats reflect on Prairie Classic

Arshdeep Bains scored the game-winner 48 seconds into the extra frame. Chase Leslie also scored for the Rebels.

Zach Smith had the Pats other goal, his first WHL tally. The rookie now has two points (1-1) in three career games.

Max Paddock stopped 24-of-27 shots for the Pats, while Byron Fancy stopped 25-of-27 for the Rebels.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Hey, what about an outdoor game?’: How the NHL Heritage Classic came to Regina

The Pats host the Swift Current Broncos on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

