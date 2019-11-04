Person in custody sent to hospital in medical distress: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics were called to London police headquarters on Sunday morning after officers say a person in custody was found in medical distress.

The person was reportedly found inside their cell in medical distress at around 9:46 a.m.

Police say this prompted a call to paramedics, who then transported the individual from police headquarters on Dundas Street to hospital.

Police have not identified the victim’s name, nor have they provided information on their condition, age, gender or why they were in police custody.

Police said they will not be providing further comment and that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police in which there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

