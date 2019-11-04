Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Person in custody sent to hospital in medical distress: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 4, 2019 8:06 am
London police have not provided any further details on the age, gender or medical condition of the individual.
London police have not provided any further details on the age, gender or medical condition of the individual. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Paramedics were called to London police headquarters on Sunday morning after officers say a person in custody was found in medical distress.

The person was reportedly found inside their cell in medical distress at around 9:46 a.m.

Police say this prompted a call to paramedics, who then transported the individual from police headquarters on Dundas Street to hospital.

READ MORE: SIU drops investigation into Kingston police officer accused of physical abuse

Police have not identified the victim’s name, nor have they provided information on their condition, age, gender or why they were in police custody.

Police said they will not be providing further comment and that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police in which there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceHospitalSIUEMSSpecial Investigations UnitParamedicsLondon crimeCustodyMedical DistressLondon Police Servicesmiddlesex-london paramedic serviceLondon police person in custody sent to hospitalperson in custody sent to hospital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.