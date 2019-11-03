Woman in stable condition after being hit by bus in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was hit by a bus in Brampton early Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kennedy Road North and Queen Street East at 12:40 a.m. with reports of a collision.

Officers said the woman was crossing the intersection and was struck by a bus turning right.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what, if any, charges might be laid in connection with the incident.

