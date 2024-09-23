Motorcyclist, 21, dies after losing control, hitting truck on Groat Road

Send this page to someone via email

A young man died in a crash on Groat Road and Edmonton police investigators are looking for footage of the events leading up to the fatality.

The crash happened around 3:16 p.m. Monday on the twisting, winding road in the North Saskatchewan River valley that’s popular with motorcyclists.

A motorcycle crashed on Groat Road in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, September 23, 2024. Global News

It was reported to police that a 2015 Yamaha R3 motorcycle was driving north when it struck the centre median. The driver was launched into the southbound lanes, where police said he hit the front of a truck travelling south.

The 21-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital by EMS, where he died of his injuries.

It is believed speed was a factor in the collision, police said, adding the major collision investigation section is looking for dash camera footage of the crash or events leading up to it.

The road was closed in both directions all afternoon, but reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.