Late founder of Brigadoon Village to be honoured with Order of Nova Scotia

The late founder and driving force behind a Nova Scotia camp for children with chronic health issues is being honoured by the province.

Dave McKeage, who was the visionary behind Annapolis Valley’s Brigadoon Village, is one of this year’s recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia.

Since its humble beginning in 2011, Brigadoon has grown to be the largest camp in Canada for children suffering from chronic conditions.

McKeage, who himself was diagnosed with cancer four times in his life, died last December. He was 49.

McKeage’s battle with cancer, along with his time volunteering with The Canadian Cancer Society and Camp Goodtime, inspired him to begin a camp of his own.

The first Brigadoon Village camp included 38 campers living with Crohn’s and colitis, but that number has since grown to more than 700.

McKeage will be inducted into the Order on Nov. 26, along with fellow recipients Elizabeth Cromwell, Francis Dorrington, Dr. Noni Macdonald and Ann MacLean.

The Order of Nova Scotia is the province’s highest honour, recognizing those who have distinguished themselves in many fields of endeavour and have brought honour and prestige to themselves and their province.

Ninety-nine recipients have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia since it was established in June 2001.