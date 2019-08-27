Brigadoon Village announces Dave’s Place arts centre to commemorate its late founder

The late founder of a Nova Scotia camp for children with chronic health issues will be commemorated in the form of a brand new arts centre.

Dave McKeage, who was the visionary behind Annapolis Valley’s Brigadoon Village, died on Dec. 30, 2018. He was 49.

The arts centre, named Dave’s Place, will be a deconstructed cabin designed to “bring campers together to create and imagine, whether it’s with clay and pottery, paint and canvas or instruments and dancing,” according to a press release.

The facility will feature a ceramics studio, a music studio and a messy arts room. Organizers intend it to be the centrepiece at Brigadoon Village.

McKeage’s own battle with cancer prompted him to spend many years creating the camp. It’s dedicated to offering support and recreation to children, youth and families dealing with chronic health issues or special challenges.

Also announced on Tuesday was a $200,000 donation from longtime Brigadoon supporter Peter Kohler.

“Peter wanted to help commemorate Dave at camp, so he came forward as a catalyst for starting the project,” David Graham, executive director of Brigadoon Village, said in a statement.

“We immediately starting consulting with Dave’s wife Krista and other family members and close friends and this beautiful legacy was conceived. Music and creative expression filled Dave with joy. This was part of his dream for Brigadoon.”

In 2011, when Brigadoon Village opened its first camp, 38 campers living with Crohn’s and colitis attended. This past summer, over 800 kids attended. It has now become a large pediatric illness camp offering 14 camp programs designed to accommodate a health condition or other life challenge for kids aged seven to 18.