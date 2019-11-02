Beating the odds: U.S. man wins $1M twice in 18 months

Send this page to someone via email

Players looking to win the lottery face odds so great they’re likely to never win in their entire lives, but for a Massachusetts man who’s won US$1 million twice in a span of a year and a half, those odds don’t seem to apply.

Rhodes’ first US$1 million prize, which he won with another US$10 scratchcard 18 months prior, had him taking on even higher odds in order to win — a 1 in 2,100,000 chance.

According to the lottery, Rhodes chose to receive his first prize in a US$650,000 payout, and his second in 20 annual instalments of US$50,000.

Both of the tickets weren’t bought far from each other as well, with Rhodes’ first prize won in Milford — a town just 10 minutes away from Mendon.

Rhodes isn’t the only lottery winner to have a lucky streak.

Edmonton couple Barbara and Douglas Fink won over $8,100,000 in a 2017 Lotto 64-9 draw — their third combined lotto win.

The couple previously won $100,000 in 2010, while Douglas won a $128,000 Lotto 6-49 prize in 1989 that he split among friends.

Aloysius Power won $100,000 on an Instant Bingo Doubler in June, only to be the recipient of a $138,790.40 prize on Poker Lotto All shortly after.