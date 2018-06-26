Canada
Hamilton man who won lottery twice in 2 weeks says he couldn’t believe his luck

Aloysius Power of Hamilton won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot of $133,790.40, plus $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto ticket, for a total of $138,790.40.

A Hamilton man says he’s in complete shock after winning a six-figure lottery prize for the second time in two weeks.

Aloysius Power won a total of $138,790.40 on Poker Lotto All In on June 21, after deciding to buy a ticket on a whim, according to a media release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

“When I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ on the screen, I couldn’t believe it,” Power stated. “I really couldn’t believe my luck – I just won $100,000 with Instant Bingo Doubler two weeks ago.”

Power said he and his wife were in total disbelief at the news.

The 57-year-old hazardous materials cleaner said he plans to take a trip to the Caribbean and enjoy the winnings in his future retirement.

