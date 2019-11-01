Menu

Calgary Sports

Sports

Foot Soldiers boosting Cavalry FC ahead of CPL championship: ‘They’ve been our 12th player’

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 8:53 pm
WATCH: ‘They’ve been our 12th player’: Foot Soldiers boosting Cavalry FC ahead of CPL championship The Foot Soldiers Supporters Group has followed the Cavalry FC franchise through five homes in five years. As Cami Kepke reports, they have a chance to cheer their team on to the inaugural Canadian Premier League championship.

Spruce Meadows isn’t just home to Cavalry FC. In Section 200, you’ll find the team’s biggest fans: the Foot Soldiers Supporters Group.

They’ve got the chants, the drums and, when needed, some heckles for the opposition.

“I want to see every person in that stadium doing the same thing we’re doing; whether they’re with us in name or not,” supporter Sean Clarke said.

The Foot Soldiers have followed the franchise to five different stadiums over five years, all while juggling name, roster and league changes.

“Months before the league even started, we didn’t even know the name of the team yet and we were getting people into bars having meetings because we were just that pumped up about it,” Ryan Christoffersen said.

In the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural season, their loyalty is paying off.

“After the first game, people started seeing what we were doing and they liked it and it exploded after that,” Clarke recalled.

“We’ve gone from six people in 2015 to 500 now. It’s just incredible.”

The Foot Soldiers even pooled their money to buy Section 200’s beer vendor a jersey of his own to wear during games.

“A lot of the new people that have come in are really good-hearted people that just want to get everyone feeling involved,” Christoffersen said. “The whole point of it is to get people feeling involved and having fun. We think we’re the loudest section in the league.”

Members of the Foot Soldiers present the personalized jersey.
Members of the Foot Soldiers present the personalized jersey. Foot Soldiers Supporters Group

The atmosphere is so electric, the players themselves have charged into the stands to celebrate with the supporters after big wins.

“They’ve been our 12th player,” Head Coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said.

The Cavs say the Foot Soldiers have become part of their identity — and an extra weapon ahead of Saturday’s league final.

“They’re going to make for an intimidating atmosphere,” Wheeldon added. “As soon as both teams walk out onto the pitch you’ll hear them and you’ll hear them nonstop for 95 minutes.”

“All the players appreciate every shout, every yell, every beer poured,” Captain Nik Ledgerwood said. “It’s what’s going to grow this sport in Canada and what’s going to grow it in Calgary especially.

With the CPL’s North Star Shield on the line Saturday, the Cavalry and Foot Soldiers are ready to take the hill together for the final time this season.

