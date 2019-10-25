Forge FC and Cavalry FC set to meet in inaugural CPL Finals

Send this page to someone via email

The first leg of the CPL Finals kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field as Forge FC and Cavalry FC battle for the league’s inaugural championship.

The clubs have faced each other seven times during the spring and fall schedule, with each team recording three wins as well as a tie.

Every game has been decided by one goal, with the exception of their 1-1 draw on June 4 as part of the Canadian Championship series.

Forge FC had a combined spring and fall record of 17-5-6 while Cavalry FC went 19-5-4.

The second leg of the CPL Finals will be played Nov. 2 in Spruce Meadows, Alta.

Focus is the name of the game. Daniel Krutzen says Coach Bobby's message to the team before #CanPLFinals is all about keeping their eyes on the prize. #ForgeFC | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/LE11sasUOa — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) October 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC regular-season meetings

May 12: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Tim Hortons Field

June 4: Forge 1, Cavalry 1, Tim Hortons Field (Canadian Championship)

June 11: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Spruce Meadows (Canadian Championship)

June 22: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Spruce Meadows

Aug. 25: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Tim Hortons Field

Oct. 9: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Spruce Meadows

Oct. 16: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Tim Hortons Field

CPL Finals

Oct. 26: Forge vs. Cavalry, 3:30 p.m. ET, Tim Hortons Field

Nov. 2: Cavalry vs. Forge, 3:30 p.m. ET, Spruce Meadows