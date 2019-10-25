Menu

Sports

Forge FC and Cavalry FC set to meet in inaugural CPL Finals

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 25, 2019 5:00 am
Hamilton Forge FC's David Choiniere (7), second from right, celebrates his game-winning goal during Scotiabank CONCACAF League soccer action against Antigua Guatemala FC, in Hamilton, Ont., Aug. 1, 2019.
Hamilton Forge FC's David Choiniere (7), second from right, celebrates his game-winning goal during Scotiabank CONCACAF League soccer action against Antigua Guatemala FC, in Hamilton, Ont., Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The first leg of the CPL Finals kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field as Forge FC and Cavalry FC battle for the league’s inaugural championship.

The clubs have faced each other seven times during the spring and fall schedule, with each team recording three wins as well as a tie.

Every game has been decided by one goal, with the exception of their 1-1 draw on June 4 as part of the Canadian Championship series.

Canadian Premier League unveils schedule for Forge FC-Cavalry FC final

Forge FC had a combined spring and fall record of 17-5-6 while Cavalry FC went 19-5-4.

The second leg of the CPL Finals will be played Nov. 2 in Spruce Meadows, Alta.



Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC regular-season meetings
May 12: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Tim Hortons Field
June 4: Forge 1, Cavalry 1, Tim Hortons Field (Canadian Championship)
June 11: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Spruce Meadows (Canadian Championship)
June 22: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Spruce Meadows
Aug. 25: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Tim Hortons Field
Oct. 9: Cavalry 2, Forge 1, Spruce Meadows
Oct. 16: Forge 1, Cavalry 0, Tim Hortons Field

CPL Finals
Oct. 26: Forge vs. Cavalry, 3:30 p.m. ET, Tim Hortons Field
Nov. 2: Cavalry vs. Forge, 3:30 p.m. ET, Spruce Meadows

