Canadian Premier League unveils schedule for Forge FC-Cavalry FC final

The Canadian Premier League has set the schedule for its inaugural final between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

Forge FC will host the first leg on Oct. 26 with the rematch on Nov. 2 in Calgary.

Cavalry FC won the spring season to secure a ticket to the final, while Forge FC guaranteed a first- or second-place finish in the fall season (alongside Cavalry) this weekend.

While the fall season winner was supposed to have choice of date for the home match, the league and two clubs agreed on the schedule early because the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a home contest on Nov. 2.

The Ticats and Forge FC both call Tim Hortons Field home.