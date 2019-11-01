Air quality bulletin issued for Metro Vancouver and central Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

An air quality bulletin has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley.

According to Metro Vancouver, the region may experience high concentrations of fine particulate matter over the weekend.

“Current air quality is fair, but a stagnant weather pattern over the region will bring temperature inversions and light winds, especially in the evening and overnight, causing fine particulate matter emitted by sources in our region to build up,” the bulletin said.

Metro Vancouver says people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the bulletin is lifted. Exposure is a particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Air quality bulletins and advisories are often associated with the summer months, but Metro Vancouver notes that fall or winter weather conditions can lead to poor dispersion of air pollutants, causing emissions from local sources such as vehicles, wood stoves, fireplaces and outdoor burning to impact fine particulate matter levels.

Metro Vancouver urges the public to avoid wood-burning activities and the use of fireworks until weather conditions improve.

The region issues air quality bulletins when air pollutant levels are expected to rise, but have yet to exceed levels that would lead to an air quality advisory.