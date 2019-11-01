Bail hearing underway for former SMU groundskeeper convicted of sexual assault  

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender and former groundskeeper at Saint Mary’s University is trying to get out of prison on bail.

Matthew Albert Percy is accused of raping four women in Halifax between November 2013 and September 2017.

READ MORE: Former groundskeeper found guilty of sexual assault to face sentencing as he awaits new trials

Percy was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in December 2018 after being found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism. He was accused of raping a woman in a dorm room following a night of heavy drinking.

The 36-year-old was given nearly two years credit for time he already served. He has been behind bars since December 2017.

Percy was acquitted on charges of sexual assault and voyeurism stemming from an incident with a different woman at his apartment in September 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 SMU groundskeeper sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in dorm room SMU groundskeeper sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in dorm room

The Crown is appealing the acquittal and Percy intends to appeal his conviction.

Percy’s other two sexual assault trials are scheduled to begin early next year. He faces charges including sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking and assault.

READ MORE: Crown questions former SMU groundskeeper’s version of events in sex assault trial

Evidence and arguments heard during Friday’s bail hearing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court remain under a publication ban.

Justice Patrick Duncan is expected to hand down a ruling sometime next week.

With files from The Canadian Press.