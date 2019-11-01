Salmon Arm to unveil ‘largest treble clef in the world’ on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A large piece of public art will be unveiled in downtown Salmon Arm, B.C., this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the cover will be taken off what organizers are calling “the largest treble clef in the world.”

The privately funded sculpture was installed on Sunday, Oct. 27 and has an estimated height of around 45 feet.

The treble clef, seen here draped in a ghost costume on Halloween, will be unveiled on Saturday morning. Courtesy: Salmon Arm Economic Development Society

READ MORE: The 27th Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival has something for everyone

Story continues below advertisement

The unveiling will take place shortly after 11 a.m. at Alexander Street and Lakeshore Drive.

“This unique piece of art will act as a magnet, pulling people into our city,” said Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison.

Local business owner Bill Laird said the sculpture is a treble clef because it “can resonate with all who live in or visit Salmon Arm.”

Organizers say Laird, owner of the Shuswap Park Mall, pitched the idea to Salmon Arm city council in June.

“Everyone listens to music: writers, tradespeople, homemakers, caregivers,” said Laird. “Music is enjoyed from the youngest to the oldest. When Alexander Street is closed for community events, the treble clef will be a fitting symbol of our community, visible to all.

“This is a happy symbol.”