‘I immediately fell in love with it’: West Kelowna welder ignites creativity with art classes

There are many ways to get creative and tap into your inner artist.

But if you want to dabble with an art form that’s really unique, then Califab Welding and Fabrication in West Kelowna may be just the place for you.

“When I was in high school, they offered fabrication and welding. And, of course, I took it because it was something to do,” said shop owner Calvin Chabot. “I immediately fell in love with it.

“There was something about welding and metal and the shop atmosphere that I enjoy.”

Chabot moved to the Okanagan about two and a half years ago from Edmonton. He specializes in maintenance, repair, metal fabrication and installation.

“You would not believe the amount of things that I can touch as a welder,” Chabot said. “I can go from building parts of airplanes to making parts for wineries to fixing trucks.”

Apart from the practical applications of welding, Chabot loves to create.

From sculptures and metal art to making knives, custom firepits, decorative handrails and gates, Chabot brings locally sourced metal to life.

And now he’s teaching others to do the same with welding and blacksmithing classes.

“There isn’t a whole bunch of stuff like this here,” Chabot said. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to invite people from the community that wouldn’t normally have access to stuff like this.”

Students with little to no welding experience can visit Chabot’s shop in West Kelowna for a private or semi-private lesson.

He also has a mobile rig truck for those looking for convenience.

“If you have shop space or an acreage or something along those lines. Obviously no condo buildings or apartments,” Chabot said. “We can come and bring our stuff to you and make it nice and convenient.”

Students can weld their own metal dinosaur sculptures or shape metal flowers using small propane torches.

Califab also offers beginner blacksmithing private lessons for $50 per hour using an anvil and a hot piece of steel.

“Generally, people will come with an idea or something they saw on the internet from Pinterest or Instagram,” Chabot said. “From there we can decipher how it was made and the technical application of firing up the forge and hitting stuff on the anvil until you come up with what you want.”

Classes are generally a maximum of two people and closed toe shoes, jeans and a long sleeve shirt are required.

“Some people like to drink and some people like to party,” Chabot said. “I like to make things because I feel it’s a productive use of my time and my brain works like that.”