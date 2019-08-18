The 27th Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival has something for everyone

Blue hair, floral headdresses and that signature summer heat are just a few things that could be found at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds this weekend.

“We are more of a mellow, laid-back festival, but there is great energy here from everyone,” said Tony White.

“We have climbing walls, we have clowns [and] we have family areas. It’s just a big family-friendly festival and everyone likes it here — everyone from the ages of three to 90 years old.

“Everyone just has a great time.”

For one couple, Jeff Kilbourn and Stacey Hamilton, the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival is a chance to get out and meet friends, all while listening to great music.

“We have come here for 15 years now,” said Kilbourn. “It’s a great place for her to come and mingle because we live in an isolated place on Vancouver Island and she [Stacey] doesn’t get out that often because of her mobility problems. I get the joy just seeing her have the joy, which just makes it so much better.”

“I get out and I shake my booty, you know,” said Hamilton. “I like to live my life to the fullest.”

There are workshops where festival attendees could learn new dance moves and kids could learn a new circus trick, but some people just came to have some fun.

“It’s probably the greatest festival on the planet that I know of. I have seen so many great shows over the years,” said Les Biggar.

The last show of the festival will go on Sunday, Aug. 18.

