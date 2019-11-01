Menu

Crime

Man on meth climbs onto Winnipeg Transit bus, threatens passengers with knife, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:54 pm
Several arrested in North End standoff
Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray speaks to media about a standoff that started after the robbery of a taxi driver.

A Lynn Lake man is in custody after threatening passengers on a Winnipeg Transit bus, police said.

The incident took place early Friday morning, around 12:45 a.m., while the bus was travelling on Dunkirk Drive.

Police said the driver was in communication with a Transit supervisor and pulled over near Kingston Row. The suspect got off the bus, but officers were able to arrest him after a short foot chase.

READ MORE: Lost driver blamed for Winnipeg Transit bus’ off-road adventure in Morris

An eight-inch knife was seized from the suspect, but no one was injured.

Roxy Pierre Colomb, 34, who police said admitted to using meth before the incident, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon.

Man allegedly threatens Winnipeg Transit passengers with scissors
Man allegedly threatens Winnipeg Transit passengers with scissors
