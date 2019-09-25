Lost driver blamed for Winnipeg Transit bus’ off-road adventure in Morris

A Winnipeg city bus that appeared to have taken a slight detour this week — into a field in the Rural Municipality of Morris — was actually on its way to the city when the driver got lost.

Really, really lost, apparently.

The Reeve of the RM of Morris posted a photo of the Winnipeg Transit bendy bus apparently left abandoned and stuck on a mud road in a field somewhere in the municipality Tuesday.

“In the event anyone in Winnipeg is waiting for city bus #388 please note this bus is now in the #RMofMorris on very muddy and obviously impassable dirt road,” Ralph Groening joked in his tweet.

“Service will be delayed.”

It turns out the brand new articulated bus was being shipped to Winnipeg from the New Flyer factory in Minnesota when the driver took a wrong turn, or three.

“The New Flyer transit bus … was piloted by a third party delivery driver who became lost during the evening of September 23,” explained Lindy Norris, director of marketing and public affairs with the bus manufacturer.

Norris said the bus has since been retrieved from the Morris field and will be given a “thorough inspection” before being driven to Winnipeg Transit, presumably by a driver with a map.

“Every day, New Flyer buses carry millions of people safely to their destinations – a responsibility our team does not take lightly,” Norris said.

“New Flyer remains focused on the safety and quality of its buses, and will ensure this bus meets our rigorous standards prior to reaching Winnipeg Transit.”

