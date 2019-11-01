Surrey residents displaced by 3-alarm Halloween apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

There were several large fires on Halloween night in Metro Vancouver.

In Surrey, firefighters dealt with a three-alarm apartment fire near Guildford Town Centre just after midnight.

The flames broke out in a third-floor unit of the building near 106 Avenue and 150 Street.

No one was hurt, but the entire building containing 20 units had to be evacuated.

Neighbours on scene said they thought it was caused by fireworks, but firefighters have not confirmed the cause.

In Langley, Langley Township firefighters were called to a house fire in the Yorkson neighbourhood around 6 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a large vacant home fully engulfed by flames in the lot just west of the Mormon Church at 204 Street and 82 Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof, and at one point a small ‘firenado’ could even be seen twisting from the open roof.

No one was hurt.

Vancouver firefighters were also called to a three-alarm fire in a West End apartment.