Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Surrey residents displaced by 3-alarm Halloween apartment fire

By John Copsey Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 11:05 am
Flames shoot from an apartment building in Surrey overnight. .
Flames shoot from an apartment building in Surrey overnight. . Global News

There were several large fires on Halloween night in Metro Vancouver.

In Surrey, firefighters dealt with a three-alarm apartment fire near Guildford Town Centre just after midnight.

The flames broke out in a third-floor unit of the building near 106 Avenue and 150 Street.

READ MORE: Body removed from Surrey gas station that burned down across from polling station

No one was hurt, but the entire building containing 20 units had to be evacuated.

Neighbours on scene said they thought it was caused by fireworks, but firefighters have not confirmed the cause.

Refugee family displaced by Canada Day fire thanks community
Refugee family displaced by Canada Day fire thanks community

In Langley, Langley Township firefighters were called to a house fire in the Yorkson neighbourhood around 6 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: 3-alarm fire engulfs high-rise apartment in Vancouver’s West End

Story continues below advertisement

They arrived to find a large vacant home fully engulfed by flames in the lot just west of the Mormon Church at 204 Street and 82 Avenue.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof, and at one point a small ‘firenado’ could even be seen twisting from the open roof.

No one was hurt.

Vancouver firefighters were also called to a three-alarm fire in a West End apartment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSurreyHouse FireHalloweenFireworksApartment FireSurrey fireLangley Fireovernight firehalloween fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.