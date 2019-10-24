Body removed from Surrey gas station that burned down across from polling station

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say the gas station that went up in flames across from a polling station on Election Day has been stabilized, allowing them to remove a body found inside.

Firefighters were called to the Petro Canada at 88 Avenue and Harvie Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday, where officials said there was an explosion inside the convenience store.

The fire was contained to the store and did not affect the fuel pumps or tanks. Fire officials said the store was a total loss.

Surrey RCMP said it investigated the building once the fire was under control, and found one person dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but RCMP said investigators are finally allowed to start combing the scene now that the building is stabilized.

Police say an autopsy on the body will be conducted Friday to determine the cause of death. It’s not yet known when the results will be released.

Elections Canada kept a polling station across the street open despite the fire, directing voters around the scene.

—With files from Simon Little

