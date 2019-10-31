2 in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say two people are in serious condition after they were found with gunshot wounds in Toronto‘s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a building on Cosburn Avenue, east of Pape Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

Police said in a post on Twitter that multiple shots were reported behind a building.

Officers were reportedly close by and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the two patients were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Thursday evening, officers didn’t release suspect information.

The incident comes after eight people in three separate incidents were shot in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday and Thursday.

More to come.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Cosburn Av + Pape Av

– Multiple shots reported

– Rear of building

– Police officers close by

– 2 victims located

– Both suffering gunshot wounds

– Injuries are serious

– EMS rushed to scene#GO2106176

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2019