Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 in serious condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 9:29 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 9:48 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say two people are in serious condition after they were found with gunshot wounds in Toronto‘s east end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a building on Cosburn Avenue, east of Pape Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

Police said in a post on Twitter that multiple shots were reported behind a building.

READ MORE: Toronto police chief extends guns and gangs initiative amid record number of shootings

Officers were reportedly close by and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the two patients were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Thursday evening, officers didn’t release suspect information.

The incident comes after eight people in three separate incidents were shot in Toronto’s west end on Wednesday and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsCosburn AvenueCosburn Avenue shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.