Rider fans ready for historic regular-season finale in Saskatchewan

There was no way for Saskatchewan Roughrider fans to know in the spring warmth of the pre-season that a relatively unknown player would help lead the team into the cold November days of the post-season.

Cody Fajardo took the reins as quarterback after then-starting QB Zach Collaros was injured in the third play of the regular season on June 13.

While Fajardo’s presence in the Riders final game of the regular season this Saturday is questionable, the 27-year-old has won the hearts of many lifelong fans who watched open practice on Thursday.

“He’s a keeper. He’s really shown a lot of confidence and just what he instils in the team and brings to the team. You can see that it’s a family,” fan Sharron Baldry said.

Rider fans can attest it sometimes takes a familial love to stay committed.

“Your job is to support the team through thick and thin,” said Cheryl Viala, who along with husband Paul has been a season ticket holder since 1986.

“We’re surprised, for sure,” Paul said. “Cody Fajardo was really a terrific player and he’s surprising us how well he’s done the entire season.”

The team is 12-5 heading into the final regular-season game against the Edmonton Eskimos at Mosaic Stadium.

It marks the seventh time in Rider history that the team can clinch first in the West Division with a win on the final weekend of regular-season play.

The game is also only the second time the team will vie for the top spot, at home.

“It just happens so infrequently. And far less frequently than it should when you consider the history of this franchise and the degree to which it’s supported by everyone,” said Rob Vanstone, sports columnist for the Regina Leader-Post.

But here's the coolest stat: The Riders' first five potential pennant-clinching games (1951, 1966, 1971, 1973 and 1976) were all on the road. Riders' first clinching win at home was on Nov. 7, 2009 (30-14 vs Calgary). Riders now have second opportunity to secure top spot at home. — Rob Vanstone (@robvanstone) October 30, 2019

Vanstone has been following the team since the 1960s, and said he remembers when just getting a home playoff game was an event. Not to mention the 11 years they went without making playoffs at all.

“So to make the playoffs, have a home playoff game, and then for it to be a West Division Final and an opportunity to punch a ticket to the Grey Cup – that’s historic and rare and something to savour,” Vanstone said.

Rider momentum spills over to store

The team’s on-field success is moving merchandise at the Riders Store inside Mosaic Stadium.

Mark Habicht, director of retail operations, said the team’s rising stars are helping fuel sales.

“To have people like Shaq Evans and Cody Fajardo, kind of out of nowhere, and Kyran Moore, and you get some of the great veterans like Naaman Roosevelt or adding a Jon Ryan, it’s been a really interesting and fun season,” he said.

The store is fully stocked with Rider winter wear, as Mosaic Stadium will host either the West Division semi-final, Nov. 10, or final on Nov. 17.

The stadium Rider Store opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, with kick-off against the Eskimos at 2 p.m.

