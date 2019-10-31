Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Amid impeachment chaos, Nancy Pelosi says Congress ‘close’ to CUSMA terms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 2:22 pm
Pelosi says she’s optimistic on USMCA, but still work to be done
WATCH: Pelosi says she's optimistic on USMCA, but still work to be done

Amid the swirling chaos of impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill, Nancy Pelosi is sounding bullish about the chances Congress may soon vote to ratify a modified version of Donald Trump’s cherished North American trade pact.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. relations: A look at challenges Justin Trudeau faces

Pelosi, the Democratic House speaker, says congressional Democrats and the Trump administration are close to resolving their differences over the deal, known stateside as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

She made the remarks during a news conference in Washington after lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted 232-196 to approve ground rules for impeachment proceedings against the U.S. president.

Pelosi says House wants to pass CUSMA: ‘you have leverage’
Pelosi says House wants to pass CUSMA: ‘you have leverage’

Ever since it was reached a year ago, Pelosi has led a chorus of misgivings about the agreement’s provisions on labour, enforcement, prescription drug and environmental standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Some observers feared the impeachment controversy would swamp efforts by the White House and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to get the deal ratified — something Trump desperately wants to be able to trumpet during his 2020 re-election efforts.

Recent media reports suggest Pelosi is keen to signal that Congress can still get things done even in the midst of something as disruptive as an impeachment trial.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
MexicoNAFTATradeNancy PelosiUSMCAInternational tradecusmanew NAFTACanada tradeU.S.-Canada traderatify nafta
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.