Return of Wolfe Islander III to be delayed due to extreme weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Wolfe Island ferry will not be returning to the Kingston region on time due to weather concerns, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The Wolfe Islander III was meant to travel to Marysville by the end of the week, but since Environment Canada is calling for inclement weather on Thursday, the MTO says it will be delaying the ferry’s delivery.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Kingston area, warning of extreme rain and wind, with wind gusts up to 110 km/h.

The ferry was originally taken out of service Oct. 6 for its five-year mandatory dry-dock inspection in Hamilton.

Earlier this week, the MTO said it thought it would be able to deliver the ferry back to the Kingston region by Friday, but now the ferry’s delivery date is up in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the Wolfe Islander has been absent, the Frontenac II was moved from Amherst Island to serve Wolfe Island.

The MTO is noting that Frontenac II may also be affected by the extreme weather on Thursday.

1:29 MTO spending $700 K to fix Wolfe Island winter ferry terminal erosion issues MTO spending $700 K to fix Wolfe Island winter ferry terminal erosion issues

“If there happens to be a disruption in service, a tweet will be sent out and we’ll do our best to provide updates in real-time,” the MTO said in an emailed statement.

The MTO had originally stated that both the Wolfe Islander III and the Frontenac II would be back at their regular posts the week of Nov. 4. Now, it’s currently unclear when regular ferry service will start up again.