Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Changes in store for Kingston-area ferry services due to Wolfe Islander III maintenance

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 9:58 am
The Wolfe Islander III is set to undergo a mandatory dry-dock inspection that could take the boat out of action for up to five weeks.
The Wolfe Islander III is set to undergo a mandatory dry-dock inspection that could take the boat out of action for up to five weeks. CKWS News

Changes to ferry services in the Kingston area will affect users at three locations as the Wolfe Islander III is due for its five-year mandatory dry-dock inspection in Hamilton.

The ferry is expected to leave on Sunday and will be away for up to five weeks.

READ MORE: Wolfe Island ferry’s engine pulled as part of regular maintenance

In the meantime, the Frontenac II from Amherst Island will be used to transport people to and from Wolfe Island. The Wolfe Islander III has a capacity of about 55 cars, while the Frontenac II has a capacity of about 35 cars.

The Quinte Loyalist from Glenora will be used at Amherst Island, and the Glenora ferry service will be reduced to one ferry every 30 minutes. The Quinte Loyalist has a capacity of about 21 cars.

Howe island residents urge council to improve ferry service
Howe island residents urge council to improve ferry service
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HamiltonAmherst IslandWolfe Island ferryWolfe IslanderWolfe Islander IIIKingston ferryferry changes kingstonferry changes wolfe islandferry repairs kingstonferry service changesglenora ferry
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.