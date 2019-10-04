Changes in store for Kingston-area ferry services due to Wolfe Islander III maintenance

Changes to ferry services in the Kingston area will affect users at three locations as the Wolfe Islander III is due for its five-year mandatory dry-dock inspection in Hamilton.

The ferry is expected to leave on Sunday and will be away for up to five weeks.

In the meantime, the Frontenac II from Amherst Island will be used to transport people to and from Wolfe Island. The Wolfe Islander III has a capacity of about 55 cars, while the Frontenac II has a capacity of about 35 cars.

The Quinte Loyalist from Glenora will be used at Amherst Island, and the Glenora ferry service will be reduced to one ferry every 30 minutes. The Quinte Loyalist has a capacity of about 21 cars.

