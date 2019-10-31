Menu

Crime

Dartmouth man facing weapons, drug charges after search of home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:15 am
File/ Global News

A 34-year-old Dartmouth man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a residence on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the home on Elmwood Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. for an assist citizen call.

READ MORE: Halifax residence deliberately set on fire: police

Police say officers saw what they believed was a restricted firearm inside the home, so they obtained a warrant and conducted a search.

During the search, police seized two rifles, ammunition and a quantity of crack cocaine.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. He is facing two counts each of unsafe storage of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a restricted ammunition with a licence, as well as one count of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Forensic pathologist takes stand during Halifax jail cell death trial

The man has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional Policeweapons chargesElmwood Avenuedrug chares
