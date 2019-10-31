Menu

Crime

Halifax residence deliberately set on fire: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 8:31 am
Halifax police and fire officials are investigating after they believe a blaze was deliberately set on Wednesday night.
Global News File

Halifax Regional Police and fire officials are investigating after they believe a fire was deliberately set at a residence on Wednesday night.

Police and firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire in the 20-30 block of Herbert Road in Halifax.

Police said a fire located on the outside of a residence was quickly extinguished. As a result, police say damage was confined to a relatively small section of the house’s exterior.

Further examination led firefighters to believe the blaze was deliberately set, according to police.

The incident is currently being investigated by members of both the fire and police services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or fire at 902-490-5020 or Crimestoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
