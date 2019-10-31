Menu

Canada

Convenience stores concerned with beer sales in New Brunswick grocery stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:29 am
Updated October 31, 2019 10:30 am
The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a New Brunswick law that restricts beer sales across provincial borders. But Rob Breakenridge says that shouldn't stop politicians from lowering trade barriers. .
You can now buy beer in New Brunswick grocery stores, but the Atlantic Convenience Stores Association says its members are being short-changed by the move.

As of Thursday, about 66 grocery stores across the province began selling domestic beer, some craft beer and popular imports.

NB Liquor announced the rollout in June.

Association president Mike Hammoud says while his group supports the expanded retailing of alcohol, the decision by NB Liquor creates an unfair advantage that will hurt convenience stores.

He says the association has been calling for expanded beer and wine sales in convenience stores for more than 10 years.

The addition of beer to grocery stores follows the introduction of wine and cider products.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
