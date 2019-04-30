Cannabis
April 30, 2019 9:43 am

New Brunswick’s cannabis retailer reports $11.7M loss in first year 

By Staff The Canadian Press

The exterior of a Cannabis NB retail store is shown in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday October 16, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
New Brunswick’s Crown-owned cannabis retailer is recording a big financial loss in its first year in operation.

Unaudited year-end results released Tuesday show Cannabis NB lost $11.7 million.

The agency says sales of legal cannabis for the fourth quarter were $9.7 million, resulting in a year-end total of $18.6 million.

General manager Lara Wood says the government knew there would be challenges but is confident objectives including reducing the illicit market and creating public awareness are being met.

Last October, former Cannabis NB president Brian Harriman said with overhead and start-up costs, he hoped the 20 stores would at least break even in their first fiscal year.

As the parent company, NB Liquor will consolidate Cannabis NB’s results into its year-end results.

