Canada

Montreal’s little monsters show off their best Halloween costumes

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 12:02 pm
Morgane is ready to cast a spell on any trick-or-treaters who try to take her candy.
Morgane is ready to cast a spell on any trick-or-treaters who try to take her candy. Courtesy of Lysiane Sevigny

Are you ready for candy, rain and scary costumes in Montreal?

Little trick-or-treaters are gearing up for the best day of the year and dressing up for Halloween festivities.

The daunting weather forecast hasn’t chilled these kids from taking part in the activities.

READ MORE: Montreal postpones Halloween due to bad weather

Here is a look at some of the photos ranging from delightful to frightful submitted to Global News Morning.

 

Avery and Owen are ready for Halloween.
Avery and Owen are ready for Halloween. Lisa Fiset/Global News
Beverly’s granddraughter dresses up as the ever-popular PJ masks characters.
Beverly’s granddraughter dresses up as the ever-popular PJ masks characters. Courtesy of Beverly Meredith
Trick or treat, give them something good to eat.
Trick or treat, give them something good to eat. Submitted by Janet Brown
Triduc has dressed up as a Ninja Warrior this Halloween.
Triduc has dressed up as a Ninja Warrior this Halloween. Submitted by Thai Trinh
Halloween best be ready for Eila and Sofia.
Halloween best be ready for Eila and Sofia. Courtesy of Cynthia Alonso
Sofia is the cutest lion we have ever seen.
Sofia is the cutest lion we have ever seen. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday advising a major low-pressure system from the Great Lakes will hit the province on Thursday and Friday.

As a result, several municipalities have also decided to postpone Halloween until Friday. Among them are the cities of Pointe-Claire, Westmount, Saint-Lambert, Sainte-Julie, Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Magog.

Not all towns are on board, though. The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion, located west of Montreal, said it had no plans to delay Halloween activities.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News MorningHalloweenHalloween costumesTrick-or-treatersMontreal HalloweenHalloween In MontrealHalloween in Quebec
