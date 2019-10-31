Montreal’s little monsters show off their best Halloween costumes

Are you ready for candy, rain and scary costumes in Montreal?
Little trick-or-treaters are gearing up for the best day of the year and dressing up for Halloween festivities.
The daunting weather forecast hasn’t chilled these kids from taking part in the activities.
Here is a look at some of the photos ranging from delightful to frightful submitted to Global News Morning.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday advising a major low-pressure system from the Great Lakes will hit the province on Thursday and Friday.
As a result, several municipalities have also decided to postpone Halloween until Friday. Among them are the cities of Pointe-Claire, Westmount, Saint-Lambert, Sainte-Julie, Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Magog.
Not all towns are on board, though. The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion, located west of Montreal, said it had no plans to delay Halloween activities.
— With files from the Canadian Press
COMMENTS