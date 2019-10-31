Montreal’s little monsters show off their best Halloween costumes

Send this page to someone via email

Are you ready for candy, rain and scary costumes in Montreal?

Little trick-or-treaters are gearing up for the best day of the year and dressing up for Halloween festivities.

The daunting weather forecast hasn’t chilled these kids from taking part in the activities.

READ MORE: Montreal postpones Halloween due to bad weather

Here is a look at some of the photos ranging from delightful to frightful submitted to Global News Morning.

Avery and Owen are ready for Halloween. Lisa Fiset/Global News

Beverly’s granddraughter dresses up as the ever-popular PJ masks characters. Courtesy of Beverly Meredith

Trick or treat, give them something good to eat. Submitted by Janet Brown

Triduc has dressed up as a Ninja Warrior this Halloween. Submitted by Thai Trinh

Halloween best be ready for Eila and Sofia. Courtesy of Cynthia Alonso

Sofia is the cutest lion we have ever seen. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday advising a major low-pressure system from the Great Lakes will hit the province on Thursday and Friday.

As a result, several municipalities have also decided to postpone Halloween until Friday. Among them are the cities of Pointe-Claire, Westmount, Saint-Lambert, Sainte-Julie, Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Magog.

Not all towns are on board, though. The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion, located west of Montreal, said it had no plans to delay Halloween activities.

— With files from the Canadian Press