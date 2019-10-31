Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Ottawa Fury FC splits with head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 10:28 am
Ottawa Fury's Carl Haworth kicks the ball while being defended by Toronto FC's Justin Morrow, centre, and Tsubasa Endoh, left, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday August 14, 2019.
Ottawa Fury's Carl Haworth kicks the ball while being defended by Toronto FC's Justin Morrow, centre, and Tsubasa Endoh, left, during the first half of Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday August 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Ottawa Fury FC has elected not to renew the contract of head coach Nikola Popovic.

The USL Championship club’s season ended Oct. 23 in a 5-4 penalty shootout playoff loss to the Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference play-in round. The game finished tied 1-1.

‘Look what they did to our field’: Fire interrupts soccer match between TFC and Ottawa Fury
‘Look what they did to our field’: Fire interrupts soccer match between TFC and Ottawa Fury

“I have a lot of respect for Nikola as a person and as a professional,” Ottawa GM Julian de Guzman said in a statement Wednesday.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, but we ultimately decided to go in a different direction.”

READ MORE: Ottawa Fury gets OK to remain in the USL in 2019

Popovic joined the club in 2018 after spending two campaigns with the Swope Park Rangers. His regular-season record as Fury FC head coach was 27-25-16.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa made the playoffs after finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-10-10 regular-season record.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ottawa sportsottawa newOttawa FuryUnited Soccer LeagueOttawa Fury FCOttawa soccerJulian de GuzmanNikola PopovicUSL ChampionshipOttawa Fury don't renew head coachOttawa Fury head coach
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.