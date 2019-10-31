Trump says new site for U.S., China trade deal signing to be announced ‘soon’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a “Phase One” trade deal.

It comes after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.

“China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement,” Trump said on Twitter.

“The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!”

China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

More information to come…