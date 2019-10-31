Menu

Trump says new site for U.S., China trade deal signing to be announced ‘soon’

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 31, 2019 9:49 am
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a “Phase One” trade deal.

It comes after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.

READ MORE: Pompeo criticizes Beijing economic, human rights record amid U.S.-China trade deal

China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement,” Trump said on Twitter.

“The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!”

More information to come… 

© 2019 Reuters
