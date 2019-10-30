Menu

Environment

Charges against Ontario environment minister related to wind farms withdrawn, lack of evidence cited

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 7:34 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 7:35 pm
Jeff Yurek is seen in a 2019 file photo.
Jeff Yurek is seen in a 2019 file photo. Chris Young / The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A southwestern Ontario woman has lost a bid to take the province to court over some of its clean energy projects.

Earlier on Wednesday, Crown prosecutors withdrew charges against Ontario’s environment minister, government staff and three companies involved in building wind farms.

A spokesman for Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says Crown lawyers cited lack of evidence in their decision to drop the charges.

READ MORE: Ontario family says wind turbines have made life a ‘nightmare’

They had stemmed from a private prosecution launched in July by Chatham-Kent resident Christine Burke, who alleged work on several wind projects that began in 2017 contaminated her home’s well water.

Burke alleged the parties named in her complaint broke the law by failing to take “reasonable care” to prevent the contamination as the wind farms were installed.

Story continues below advertisement

Yurek’s office says that while the minister was charged, the decision to approve the wind projects was made by the previous Liberal government.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
