OPP officer charged following August collision involving 10-year-old cyclist in Gravenhurst

An OPP officer has been charged following an August collision that took place in Gravenhurst and involved a 10-year-old cyclist, police say.

The 10-year member of the OPP has been charged with not turning safely, according to officers.

On Aug. 8, a northbound OPP cruiser was turning into a commercial parking lot when a crash occurred between the vehicle and a young cyclist travelling south on the sidewalk, police say.

At the time, the 10-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He was treated and subsequently released.

