Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP officer charged following August collision involving 10-year-old cyclist in Gravenhurst

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 5:47 pm
The 10-year member of the OPP has been charged with not turning safely, according to officers.
The 10-year member of the OPP has been charged with not turning safely, according to officers. Global News

An OPP officer has been charged following an August collision that took place in Gravenhurst and involved a 10-year-old cyclist, police say.

The 10-year member of the OPP has been charged with not turning safely, according to officers.

READ MORE: OPP looking for witnesses after police cruiser struck boy, 10, on bike near Muskoka

On Aug. 8, a northbound OPP cruiser was turning into a commercial parking lot when a crash occurred between the vehicle and a young cyclist travelling south on the sidewalk, police say.

At the time, the 10-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He was treated and subsequently released.

2 injured in head-on collision near Port Hope
2 injured in head-on collision near Port Hope
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gravenhurstopp crashGravenhurst newsGravenhurst crashcrash with cyclistGravenhurst crash chargesOPP officer charged crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.