Sports

Lake Louise to open Nov. 1 for ski season

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 5:25 pm
Lake Louise Ski Resort is set to open for the 2019/2020 season on Nov. 1.
Lake Louise Ski Resort is set to open for the 2019/2020 season on Nov. 1. Lake Louise/Twitter

Lake Louise Ski Resort is the latest of Alberta’s mountain ski hills to announce its 2019 opening, announcing Wednesday that skiers and snowboarders can come take advantage of fresh powder starting Nov. 1.

“Come out this Friday and enjoy fresh snow, fresh air and the start of what’s going to be another great season at the mountain voted #1 ski resort in Canada,” Lake Louise said in a news release.

Only a few of the mountain’s hills will be in operation for opening weekend. The main Glacier Chair, one learning area and the main lodge cafeteria will open Friday, the ski resort said, and the Bier Stube will open Saturday.

Early lessons will be offered at the hill, Lake Louise said.

Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis Country celebrated its earliest opening in the hill’s history earlier this month.

