Lake Louise to open Nov. 1 for ski season

Lake Louise Ski Resort is the latest of Alberta’s mountain ski hills to announce its 2019 opening, announcing Wednesday that skiers and snowboarders can come take advantage of fresh powder starting Nov. 1.

“Come out this Friday and enjoy fresh snow, fresh air and the start of what’s going to be another great season at the mountain voted #1 ski resort in Canada,” Lake Louise said in a news release.

🚨The wait is over!🚨

We are opening a week early! Here comes winter and another amazing season of skiing and riding at the Lake Louise Ski Resort! Join us at 9:00am on Friday, Nov 1 when the first chair of the season departs the base area.

For more info👉 https://t.co/HGBOPaEAGe pic.twitter.com/Bv0E9RD4YK — Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@SkiLouise) October 30, 2019

Only a few of the mountain’s hills will be in operation for opening weekend. The main Glacier Chair, one learning area and the main lodge cafeteria will open Friday, the ski resort said, and the Bier Stube will open Saturday.

Early lessons will be offered at the hill, Lake Louise said.

Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis Country celebrated its earliest opening in the hill’s history earlier this month.