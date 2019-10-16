Nakiska to celebrate earliest opening in ski hill’s history

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Alberta skiers rejoice! Nakiska Ski Area announced on Wednesday it would have the earliest opening in the hill’s history later this month.

“Here at Nakiska Ski Area we have been lucky to have Mother Nature give us some of the biggest and earliest significant snowstorms we’ve ever seen, allowing us to start snowmaking at a roaring pace and to open the resort for skiing/riding the earliest we have ever been able to in our 31 year history!” the resort wrote in a news release.

The hill will open for a preview weekend on Oct. 26 and 27.

“We are very thankful to be able to open up this early to provide skiing and riding to our valued season pass-holders and day ticket guests,” senior vice-president of marketing and resort experiences said.

He said teams at the ski hill have been working round the clock making snow and getting the runs ready to open.

Snowmakers working at Nakiska Ski Area on Oct. 9. Global News

Nakiska has received a significant amount of snow in recent weeks, with officials reporting a total of 25 centimetres falling on the hill during the region’s significant snowfall on Oct. 9.

Mount Norquay has also been optimistic as snowy, cold weather has hung over southern Alberta for much of the fall season, telling Global News last week it was hoping to start snowmaking in the coming weeks and aiming to open to skiers in the first week of November.

Sunshine Village tweeted on Oct. 9 it was anticipating to open to skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 8.

It’s happening!

Will we see you November 8th, for our anticipated opening date?

Ski more this season and save, with your 2019/20 Banff Sunshine season pass. https://t.co/Cwk2AABEcF pic.twitter.com/CibvXplbyI — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) October 9, 2019

