Sports

Nakiska to celebrate earliest opening in ski hill’s history

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 8:22 pm
Nakiska Ski Area has announced 2019 will mark the earliest opening in the ski hill's history. .
Global News

Southern Alberta skiers rejoice! Nakiska Ski Area announced on Wednesday it would have the earliest opening in the hill’s history later this month.

“Here at Nakiska Ski Area we have been lucky to have Mother Nature give us some of the biggest and earliest significant snowstorms we’ve ever seen, allowing us to start snowmaking at a roaring pace and to open the resort for skiing/riding the earliest we have ever been able to in our 31 year history!” the resort wrote in a news release.

READ MORE: Sunday marked Calgary’s snowiest September day in history

The hill will open for a preview weekend on Oct. 26 and 27.

“We are very thankful to be able to open up this early to provide skiing and riding to our valued season pass-holders and day ticket guests,” senior vice-president of marketing and resort experiences said.

He said teams at the ski hill have been working round the clock making snow and getting the runs ready to open.

Snowmakers working at Nakiska Ski Area on Oct. 9.
Global News

Nakiska has received a significant amount of snow in recent weeks, with officials reporting a total of 25 centimetres falling on the hill during the region’s significant snowfall on Oct. 9.

READ MORE: Early season snowfall a blessing for ski hills, Calgary businesses

Mount Norquay has also been optimistic as snowy, cold weather has hung over southern Alberta for much of the fall season, telling Global News last week it was hoping to start snowmaking in the coming weeks and aiming to open to skiers in the first week of November.

Sunshine Village tweeted on Oct. 9 it was anticipating to open to skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 8.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Alberta SkiingNakiska Ski AreaNakiska 2019 openingNakiska earliest opening in historNakiska Ski Area earliest opening in historyNakiska Ski Area early openingSouthern Alberta skiing
