4 males charged after stabbing near downtown London high school

London police say four males are facing assault- and weapon-related charges in connection with a large fight and stabbing at Dundas and Maitland streets on Tuesday.

Police announced the charges on Wednesday and also confirmed that one of the males involved in the incident was stabbed with a knife, which has yet to be recovered.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, less than a block from H.B. Beal Secondary School, at roughly 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, police said that they were called to a “large disturbance” and that three male youths and two adult males were taken to hospital. One of the youths was said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In Wednesday’s update, police confirmed that everyone taken to hospital has now been released.

Police have not listed the specific charges laid, nor have they released the ages of those facing charges, citing media attention surrounding the incident.

“Because video of the disturbance has been broadcast in the media and some of those involved are under the age of 18,” a police statement reads, “the London Police Service will not be releasing any additional information in relation to this incident.”

An official with the Thames Valley District School Board previously confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that students were involved in the incident. The London District Catholic School Board, meanwhile, states that no students from Catholic Central High School were involved.

Global News has reached out to the public board for further comment following Wednesday’s update from police and charges, but didn’t hear a response by publication time.