Weather

Heavy rains forecast for Barrie, Orillia and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 12:12 pm
Heavy rain is expected in Barrie and Orillia as well as surrounding communities starting on Wednesday and ending on Friday.
Heavy rain is expected in Barrie and Orillia as well as surrounding communities starting on Wednesday and ending on Friday. The Canadian Press file

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement warning of potentially significant rainfall in Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago.

Rain is forecast to begin Wednesday morning and end on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Non-stop rain leaves localized flooding in Kingston

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system will approach southern Ontario from the southwest.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest rain expected to occur on Thursday afternoon. Strong northwesterly to westerly winds of 70 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Environment Canada says if visibility is reduced when driving, people should turn on their headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaBarrie newsOrillia newsBarrie weatherOrillia WeatherBarrie Halloween rainBarrie Halloween weatherBarrie rainOrillia Halloween rainOrillia Halloween weather
