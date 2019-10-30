Heavy rains forecast for Barrie, Orillia and surrounding areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement warning of potentially significant rainfall in Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago.

Rain is forecast to begin Wednesday morning and end on Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system will approach southern Ontario from the southwest.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest rain expected to occur on Thursday afternoon. Strong northwesterly to westerly winds of 70 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Environment Canada says if visibility is reduced when driving, people should turn on their headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

